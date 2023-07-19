Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz have been taking heat from “Vanderpump Rules” fans for seeming to be uncharacteristically friendly toward Tom Sandoval in the wake of his cheating scandal.

The three “VPR” stars are being joined by by Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber and Brock Davies for a trip to Lake Tahoe, California that’s being filmed for the upcoming 11th season.

In a video that Shay shared on Instagram Stories this week, the three are seen laughing and joking while walking to Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant, Wolf.

“Is that Sandoval’s voice??? All is forgiven, I guess,” a Twitter fan account commented, wondering how Schwartz and Shay had been able to move on after he cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

Shay, however, offered a choice response.

“Who said all is forgiven??” she wrote via Twitter. “We are all here for Lisa.”

Back in May, Shay spoke with Us Weekly, sharing her reservations about filming the upcoming season.

“I can picture [us filming together] because I’ve had to picture it,” Shay said.

“That’s the name of the game. But I can’t envision what type of event that would be at. It would have to be something Lisa Vanderpump hosts. “[Because] they’re not getting invited to any birthday parties, that’s for sure,” she added.