Get ready for a blast from the past as Creed announces a reunion, set for summer 2024.

In a video the band shared on Facebook, Creed frontman Scott Stapp and the rest of the band announced they’re coming back together for the nostalgia-heavy Summer of ’99 cruise next year.

“We’re truly honoured by all your unwavering support throughout the years,” Stapp says in the video. “Creed is back — let’s do this!”

The Summer of ’99 Cruise departs from Miami and heads to the Bahamas, and takes place from April 18-22, 2024.

Creed are scheduled to perform two sets, and they’ll be joined by Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Veruca Salt’s Louise Post, Nine Days and 3 Doors Down.