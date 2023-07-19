Click to share this via email

Emily Ratajkowski is sporting a new hair colour for the summer.

This week, she took to Instagram to share some racy shots showcasing her fiery red hair, while attired in a very low-cut swimsuit.

“Gone red,” Ratajkowski wrote in the caption accompanying the series of pics.

“Thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu and to the legend @jennaperryhair,” she added.

Red is something of a new hair frontier for Ratajkowski.

“It’s something Emily hasn’t done before, and she wanted to be playful and do something fun for summer,” her hair colourist, Jenna Perry, told InStyle.

However, Perry isn’t convinced that Ratajkowski’s new look will be sticking around.

“Because I know this is a temporary thing for Emily,” Perry added, “I didn’t want to do anything too permanent and high maintenance if she goes back to her classic brunette shade.”