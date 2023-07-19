Alyson Hannigan played Willow Rosenberg on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, but had things gone another way it could have been Melanie Lynskey helping Sarah Michelle Gellar slay all those vamps in the TV horror hit.

In a recent interview with Shut Up Evan: The Newsletter, the “Yellowjackets” star revealed she was asked to audition for the role, but it didn’t work out.

“It was kind of a visa issue,” Lynskey explained. “But not really. I also was not sure about doing television at that time.”

Lynskey, who had recently arrived in Hollywood from her native New Zealand after earning rave reviews for her film debut in “Heavenly Creatures”, admitted she was uncertain about television at that time.

“It was very early in my career,” she said. “I had a very old-school agent who was like, ‘TV? That’s for has-beens!’ and I was like, ‘I don’t think it is anymore.’ Certainly, now, things have really changed, but I just wasn’t super into it at the time.”