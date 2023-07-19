Director Jon M. Chu is sharing an update on the long-awaited film adaptation of beloved Broadway musical “Wicked”.

In a tweet he issued on Wednesday, Chu revealed that production was nearly completed when everything came to a screeching halt when SAG-ACTRA went on strike.

“Not done yet,” Chu wrote.

“Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie,” he continued.

“We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close,” he added.

“It’s been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back! And we will finish properly strong when the time is right. My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come but in the meantime I’m excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn’t be affected) . It has been an extraordinary adventure… more to do. #WickedMovie.”

The musical is being adapted into two films, “Wicked Part One” and “Wicked Part Two”.

The strike will likely affect the scheduled premiere dates; “Part One” was scheduled to hit theatres on Dec. 25, 2024, with “Part Two” to follow in Dec. 25, 2025.