Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians” marked the end of a chapter for Kim Kardashian. The mother of four was filmed cleaning out one of her ex-husband, Kanye West‘s, storage units on the day their divorce was finalized.

Calling herself a “memory hoarder,” Kim opens up about her desire to save mementos of “the Kanye that I know.” She reveals that Kanye previously had 32 storage units that she got down to three.

Amid the divorce, Kim says Kanye gave his remaining units to her, noting that he fully intended to “burn” his things but she insisted on keeping items for their kids.

Kim and Kanye share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

“This is my time capsule of the best times,” Kim says, nearing tears. “The reality is, life is really different and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard. But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them.”

Kim even has visions of how she thinks her kids could use Kanye’s old Yeezy products, saying that North could have an epic “merch table” at her Sweet 16 birthday.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. The divorce was finalized in November 2022. Kim has been candid about her stress dealing with the controversies surrounding her ex-husband.

In a recent episode, Kim broke down in tears over Kanye’s anti-Semitic comments that caused him to lose multiple endorsement deals. While speaking with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in this week’s episode, Kim opened up about her decision to shield her kids from their dad’s drama.

“They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing and he’s so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I’m angry? she says.

So also admits that she “jumped” into her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson “so fast.”

“It got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things,” Kim says of the romance. “It’s better to deal, heal, and then feel.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” stream Thursdays on Hulu.

