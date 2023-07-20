Khloé Kardashian is looking back on her sense of self confidence.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the 39-year-old opens up about feeling like public criticism and remarks from her mom, Kris Jenner, led her to change her body.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Says She Does Not Have A Relationship With Blac Chyna After Lawsuit

According to Khloé’s account, she was the most confident of her siblings when they first came to fame.

“I had the most confidence, I was chubby and in a skin-tight, bodycon dress. You couldn’t tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities,” she said.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian pushed back on the notion that Khloé was “chubby,” but her sister pulled out her phone to look up old pictures.

“This is chubbs,” she said. “It’s like I’m wearing a fat suit.”

Khloé then added, “Who knows, if I never heard mom talk about my nose, if I would ever think I needed a nose job?”

The reality star has previously opened up about overhearing her mom discussing with another friend that her daughter needed to have cosmetic surgery on her nose when she was just 9-years-old.

“Words are the most powerful weapon; they can leave scars forever,” Khloé told Cosmopolitan in 2013. “She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine, I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job. I was shocked; I hadn’t even thought about it.”

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Insists She Might ‘Forgive’ Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson, But Won’t ‘Forget What He’s Done’

In the new “The Kardashians”, Khloé opened up more about the public criticism of her body in a confessional.

“I’ve been torn apart the minute that I’ve gone on TV. I didn’t look like my sisters so therefore it’s not good enough,” she said.

“When I started changing my look, you get better make-up, you do fillers, you do whatever. I had a nose job. And there’s still people constantly bullying you,” Khloé continued. “So which one is it? You didn’t like me then, you don’t like me… You have to do things for yourself.”

She added, “We’re still growing up in front of the camera, regardless of how old we are, we’re still growing and evolving. It’s just unfair to have so much pressure put on people. We’re all just trying to do the best we can.”

Khloé revealed in a 2021 “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion special that she had indeed gone under the knife.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ I’ve had one nose job – Dr. Raj Kanodia,” she said at the time. “Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”