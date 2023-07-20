Click to share this via email

Travis Barker has interesting baby name ideas.

The Blink-182 drummer was on Complex‘s “GOAT Talk”, and talked about trying to coming up with a name for the new baby boy that he and wife Kourtney Kardashian are expecting.

Asked what names they like for a baby, Barker’s 17-year-old daughter Alabama answered, “Audemars, Milan, f**kin’ Patek.”

Travis then said, “I like Rocky 13.”

“That’s so bad!” Alabama laughed, to which her dad responded, “That’s this name that’s just been going in my head lately.”

“Even he knows it’s bad,” his daughter said.

“It is, it is bad,” Travis admitted.

The musician was being serious, though, explaining, “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

“Let’s see how this goes when he’s at school: Rocky…13,” Alabama said, mimicking a teacher doing a roll call.



“And ‘Rocky’, the greatest boxing movie of all time,” Travis added.

Kourtney and Travis announced they are expecting a baby together during a Blink-182 concert in June.

The reality star has since shared plenty of updates about the pregnancy on social media, including the reveal of the baby’s sex.

The new baby will be Travis and Kourtney’s first together. The drummer shares two children with ex Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney has three kids with ex Scott Disick.