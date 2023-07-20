Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly asked to fly back to the U.S. on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, but their request was denied.

According to the Daily Mail, sources said the White House chose not to have Harry and Meghan on the U.S. President’s plane in case it caused a “commotion.”

The late Queen died at age 96 on September 8, 2022, and her funeral was held on September 19.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Insider Slams Rocky Relationship Rumours: ‘It’s Literally Made Up’

Joe and Jill Biden were among guests at a pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace, but Harry and Meghan weren’t in attendance after they stepped down as senior royals in March 2020.

The U.S. President and First Lady also attended the Queen’s funeral, but sources insisted any discussion of Harry and Meghan getting a lift back to the States with them was a “non-starter.”

A source told the paper, “It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Move Out Of Frogmore Cottage Three Years After U.K. Exit

The Mail pointed out that the Bidens can invite whoever they like to ride with them on Air Force One, however, having the Sussexes might have resulted in people questioning who was paying for them to be passengers on the plane.

The Mail added that Jill Biden also wanted to attend the 2022 Invictus Games, and was invited. However, the paper claimed a source said “the East Wing was concerned the Palace could be hurt if she attended.”

ET Canada has contacted an Archewell rep for comment.