Pink’s latest tribute has her floating on cloud nine.

The “So What” songstress, 43, has been enchanting audiences worldwide with her Summer Carnival 2023 tour performances. During one such moment on the Munich stop on July 6, a super observant fan captured a truly heart-melting sight — a heart taking shape in the clouds — while Pink delivered a touching tribute to her late father.

The fan shared the shot to TikTok, captioning the lovely clip: “As she dedicates the song to her father, a heart shines in heaven.”

The track “When I Get There” was released this February. When Pink, real name Alecia Moore, uploaded the song to her Instagram on Valentine’s Day, she wrote: “I cherish the love I have that I can touch — and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure. This one’s for you, Daddy Sir.”

The fan who posted the concert snippet must have found themselves on cloud nine, as Pink eventually reposted the cute clip on her Instagram Story.

Pink’s father, Jim Moore, was a Vietnam veteran who tragically passed at 75 from prostate cancer.

Following his passing, the multi-platinum singer, who released her LP Trustfall earlier this year, shared a moving black-and-white pic of the father-and-daughter duo dancing when she was a young child.

“Til forever,” she wrote alongside the moment.