Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Khloé Kardashian opened up about the awful moment Tristan Thompson told her his mom Andrea had passed away on the latest episode of “The Kardashians”.

Khloé — who shares 5-year-old daughter True and 11-month-old son Tatum with her ex — flew to Toronto to be with Tristan and to attend Andrea’s funeral in January alongside her sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner.

In a preview for next week’s season 3 finale of “The Kardashians”, Khloé recalled the harrowing moment she found out Andrea had died from a heart attack.

Kris told the camera “it’s been a rough week,” as Kim added, “This was just a really, really shocking way to start the new year,” People reported.

Kris told her daughters while crying, “All of a sudden, you’re stripped of the caretaker that you had your whole life.”

Khloé shared how Tristan was “screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she’s gone.”

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Speedy Crawling Skills Ahead Of First Birthday

Andrea died on January 5 at her home in Toronto.

Khloé was among those to share heartbreaking posts after her death, sharing at the time: