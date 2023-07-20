Khloé Kardashian opened up about the awful moment Tristan Thompson told her his mom Andrea had passed away on the latest episode of “The Kardashians”.
Khloé — who shares 5-year-old daughter True and 11-month-old son Tatum with her ex — flew to Toronto to be with Tristan and to attend Andrea’s funeral in January alongside her sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner.
In a preview for next week’s season 3 finale of “The Kardashians”, Khloé recalled the harrowing moment she found out Andrea had died from a heart attack.
Kris told the camera “it’s been a rough week,” as Kim added, “This was just a really, really shocking way to start the new year,” People reported.
Kris told her daughters while crying, “All of a sudden, you’re stripped of the caretaker that you had your whole life.”
Khloé shared how Tristan was “screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she’s gone.”
Andrea died on January 5 at her home in Toronto.
Khloé was among those to share heartbreaking posts after her death, sharing at the time: