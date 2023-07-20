The latest update in the Tupac Shakur murder investigation ended in a chaotic police raid.

TMZ secured dramatic footage from Monday night’s high-intensity SWAT operation, as the Las Vegas Metro Police swooped down upon a Henderson, NV neighbourhood around 10 p.m., approximately 16 miles away from Tupac’s fatal shooting in 1996.

They honed in on a particular residence and demanded that the occupants emerge from the property with raised hands. A cop is also heard telling a woman to dispose of her cigarette and follow his orders.

Another man was receiving orders as the cops instructed him to raise his hands and surrender.

Despite the cops successfully infiltrating the residence, there’s still no answer as to what grounds led the cops to obtain a search warrant related to the rapper’s murder.

Once inside, the officers confiscated hard drives and photographs featuring potential suspects in the murder of the rap icon, the New York Post reports.

TMZ also reported earlier this week that the property under scrutiny belongs to Paula Clemons, who happens to be married to Keefe D, a former Crip member.

Keefe D has long asserted that his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was responsible for the fatal shots that claimed Shakur’s life on the streets of Las Vegas in 1996. Keefe D further alleged his presence in the car at the devastating moment of the gunshots.

While speaking to ABC News, police reported that the raid was successful. However, detectives still harbour doubts regarding the potential of any seized items to unravel the mystery behind Tupac’s tragic demise directly.

The origin of Tupac’s death has long caused speculation, with many wondering if there was a connection to the Bloods and Crips gang conflicts that plagued Los Angeles during the ’90s.

No arrests have ever been made in the high-profile tragedy.