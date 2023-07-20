Salma Hayek is sharing the secret to aging.

On the new episode of the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast with Kelly Ripa, the 56-year-old actress opened up about her beauty routine, and was asked if she ever used Botox.

“No Botox!” Hayek responded, to which Ripa remarked, “You’re amazing.”

“I know what it is,” the actress continued. “Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because you don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun.”

Talking about her meditation practice, Hayek said, “It’s actually feeling the energy. And it moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations.”

Along with meditation keeping her young, Hayek also revealed that she uses high-frequency machines, which are said to use thermal current to treat acne, fine lines, cellulite, wrinkles and more.

“So, I do a lot of the frequency machines and they work on me better than on anyone. And just the meditation … sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my God, again, you look 20 years old,'” she said. “The people that do the machines say that the results I get, they don’t get with other people.”

Hayek even said that she notices her looks starting to change when she breaks from her meditation routine.

“When I don’t [meditate] for some time, guess what? Not only [does] the face starts to drop and everything starts to drop, [but also] my herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles [comes back]. I start breaking down,” she said.

All that said, Hayek admitted that her husband, François-Henri Pinault, has remained skeptical that meditation has affected her aging.

“My husband doesn’t believe in it,” she said. “But when it’s really bad… he’ll go, ‘Have you been doing your yoga?’ He won’t even call it that.”