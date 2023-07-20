Mady Gosselin is making some serious accusations about her brother Collin Gosselin after his bombshell appearance on Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the 2000s” aired.

Mady took to her Instagram Story to accuse Collin — who has lived with their dad, Jon Gosselin, since 2018 — of “physical violence and hate speech,” with her insisting she’d been left with no option but to “set the record straight.”

Mady explained how she’d been “overwhelmed by hate messages,” insisting she doesn’t owe her “allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened [her] and every member of [her] immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year).”

She continued, “I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behaviour toward others … in my life, and I refuse to compromise for ANYONE, even my brother Collin.”

Mady said she doesn’t want to have “further conversation[s]” about “rebuilding relationships with anyone in [her] life” and is now “asking for peace and privacy (and no more hate mail) going forward.”

She also claimed she’d witnessed things reaching “the point of physical violence and hate speech.”

The only kids Jon Gosselin sees out of his eight are Hannah and Collin — who live with him — with him recently telling People that he’d been “pretty much estranged from Mady [Gosselin] and Cara [Gosselin] for nine years.”

Hannah and Collin aside, the rest of the Jon and Kate’s sextuplets — Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah — live at their mom’s home, while Mady and her twin sister Cara are at college.

The kids starred on “Jon & Kate Plus 8” from 2007 to 2017. Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after tying the knot in 1999 and things within the family have been messy ever since.

