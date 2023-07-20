Kim Kardashian has admitted that Pete Davidson was a quick rebound.

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared the revelation on the latest episode of “The Kardashians” to her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and confessed that she hopped quickly into another relationship to avoid the swirl of endless drama surrounding her ex-husband, Kanye West.

“I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” shared Kim, who shares four kids with the embattled rapper.

“It got my mind away from, like, stuff, and that’s not a way to, like, run from things,” she continued.

Kim advised her sisters that “it’s better” to “feel, deal [and] heal,” joking that the rhyming mantra would be the perfect tattoo for the trio to invest in.

The reality TV star began discussing her past with the “SNL” star, who met each other while filming the show in October 2021, after revisiting the difficulties of co-parenting with the “Gold Digger” rapper.

After going IG official in November 2021, Kardashian and Davidson, 29, stole the media’s spotlight with their high-profile relationship, which appeared to blossom quickly. However, Kim revealed that their dynamic shifted as the challenge of raising four children — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 4 — weighed on them.

After separating from West, 46, in January 2021, the controversial rapper publicly lashed out against Kardashian and accused her of keeping their children away from him. Kim quickly denied the allegations and urged West to cease harassing her.

West and Kardashian have since finalized their divorce in 2022, with West, who has been marred in endless controversy after making anti-Semitic comments, marrying architectural designer Bianca Censori.

Kardashian remains single, though the latest eps of their series have alluded to a secret new romance with a mystery fellow, though the word on who it is remains unknown.