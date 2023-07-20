Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t in the mood to deal with paparazzi after her workout on Wednesday.

The singer’s gym session at Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Studio City, Los Angeles didn’t get off to the best start after she found herself locked out of the building.

Paps caught the whole thing on camera, with her knocking on the gym window until someone came to let her in.

Post-workout, Lopez was seen running to a waiting car. However, as a photographer told her to “have a good day,” she replied, “Go away. F**k you. Bye,” in a video posted by TMZ.

Jennifer Lopez leaves the gym. — Backgrid

Lopez’s outing came after she and husband Ben Affleck celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary on July 16.

The musician found a special way to celebrate the occasion, dropping the lyrics to her track “Midnight Trip to Vegas” and giving fans a glimpse of her upcoming ninth studio album This is Me… Now.

The eagerly anticipated release is a follow-up to her 2002 third studio album This Is Me… Then.