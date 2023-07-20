Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to mend the bridge between them.

A spotlight followed the couple on Sunday as they were photographed stylishly picking up some snacks at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles just before a sweet movie date. This marks their first public outing together since May.

The duo walked closely together as Kelly, real name Colson Baker, rocked a bright blue hat, a slim white long-sleeve tee and ripped denim jeans. Fox was dressed ready for date night in a low-hanging lacey camisole with sky-high heels.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox — Photo: Backgrid

Sources have reported that the pair, engaged since January 2022, have been experiencing relationship troubles since Fox alluded to a breakup in February of this year.

According to People, the sun may be peeking through the clouds, as Fox “seems much happier” after healing their bond.

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the source explained. “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”

Things have continually looked up for the twosome, most notably last weekend when Kelly left a flirty comment underneath Fox’s spicy bikini snaps on Instagram.