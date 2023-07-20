Kylie Jenner wants fans to know she hasn’t had “surgery to change” her “whole face,” despite some of the rumours out there.

Kylie did Kourtney Kardashian’s glam on the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, when the sisters got talking about the pressure on them to be perfect during a discussion with Khloé Kardashian.

Kylie insisted that while it’s “normal to be insecure sometimes,” she’s always been pretty confident.

The beauty mogul recalled, “I always remember being the most confident kid in the room.

“I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers,” People reported.

She added: “I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story.”

Khloé admitted, “I had the most confidence; I was chubby and in a skin-tight body-con dress — you couldn’t tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities,” also talking about some comments that their mom Kris Jenner made about her nose.

Khloé ended up getting a nose job, sharing: “It’s unfair to put so much pressure on people, I think we’re all just doing the best we can,” talking about the public criticism she’s received over her looks over the years.

Kylie then remembered how her sisters would comment on her ears, telling Kourtney and Khloé: “You don’t realize how you guys always talked about my ears?” as Khloé insisted she’d only ever talk about them because she loves them.

“But I didn’t receive it like that,” Kylie said. “I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears, calling them dopey. Like that f**ked me up.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder claimed she “never wore an updo” on a red carpet or to an event for years because of the comments.

Kylie added, “Then I had Stormi, and she has my ears, and it made me realize how I love them.

“If I’m insecure about my ears, and I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever… now I wear updo to every carpet.”

“We do live in a world that is obsessed with perfection,” Kourtney continued.

“I think my mom always had us dressing alike and being polished and hair done, and I think I’m just really conscious with my own kids about giving them the freedom to express themselves and not put so much pressure on perfectionism.”