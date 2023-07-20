It’s a scent fit for a Queen Bey.

Hot on her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé, 41, is diving deep into the world of perfume by releasing her new scent.

The product, which holds a price tag of $160, will be available this fall for North American residents on beyonce.com, with shipping prepped for November.

A shadowy image of the perfume bottle can be slightly seen on the website’s promo page, showing a shiny GIF. The fragrance is said to have been developed in France, “crafted and designed by Beyoncé,” and “encased in art,” ensuring it’ll be a crown jewel of any shopper’s perfume cabinet.

The fresh fragrance follows the 29-time Granny winner’s past forays into the perfume industry, her first being 2010’s Heat, followed by Heat Rush.

Bey also teased another surprise beauty announcement this May in an Instagram snap which showed the star holding a piece of hair in front of a vanity adorned in lab samples. “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” she captioned the pic, though this beauty product drop remains in the vault.

The “Break My Soul” singer will perform at the Renassaince World Tour tonight in Minneapolis.