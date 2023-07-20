Ariana Grande has moved on after her split from husband Dalton Gomez.

The musician is dating her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, who stars as Boq alongside Grande’s Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical, a source confirmed to ET on Thursday.

“Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun,” the source said. “They didn’t start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends.”

The duo were pictured next to one another as the “Wicked” cast celebrated Michelle Yeoh’s big Oscar win in London, U.K. in March. Yeoh included the pic among an array of snaps from the celebrations.

Credit: Instagram/Michelle Yeoh

Slater married Lilly Jay in 2018 and they welcomed a son together last year, but they’re thought to have since separated.

The dating news comes after it was revealed this week that Grande and Gomez had split after two years of marriage.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” a source told People. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. — Image courtesy: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The “Thank U, Next” hitmaker has been in London for months filming “Wicked”.

ET was among the publications confirming Grande and Gomez’s split earlier this week.

A source said, “Ariana and Dalton tried to make things work, but ultimately they were just not a good fit. Dalton has been very private and low-key about their relationship with his work colleagues and hasn’t been talking a lot about their split.”

Another source added, “Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they’ve had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues.”

