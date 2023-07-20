Click to share this via email

Everyone wants the scoop on Ethan Slater.

On July 20, sources confirmed to ET that pop star Ariana Grande is dating the Broadway alum, who is co-starring with her in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

The news comes just months after Grande split from her husband, Dalton Gomez.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” a source said. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”

Reps for both actors have not responded to requests for comment.

Who Is Ethan Slater?

Born on June 2, 1992 in Washington, D.C., 31-year-old Ethan Slater is an actor, singer, writer and composer.

After growing up in a Conservative Jewish household and graduating from Vassar College, Slater rose up the Broadway ranks, gaining fame for playing the title role in the SpongeBob SquarePants stage musical.

He was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in 2018.

Slater has also appeared onstage in productions of Camelot, Assassins and Good Night, Oscar.

Along with the stage, Slater has also appeared on TV, with roles in “Law & Ordeer: SVU”, “Murphy Brown”, “Fosse/Verdon” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

What Is Slater’s Role In ‘Wicked’?

Slater has been cast Boq, a Munchkin from the Land of Oz. In love with Grande’s Galinda, the Good Witch, Boq eventually goes on to become the Tin Man.

Meanwhile, in the story, Elphaba’s sister Nessarose, played Marissa Bode in the film, is also in love with Boq. She will later become the Wicked Witch of the East.

Slater’s casting in the role of Boq was public announced in December 2022, joining other co-stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang and more.

What Is Ethan Slater’s Relationship History?

In 2012, Slater started dating his old high school sweetheart, Lilly Jy. The couple got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child together in 2022.

But with the reports of his possible new relationship with Grande, it appears that Slater and Jay have split.

How Did Slater And Grande Get Together?

Details about Slater’s possible relationship with Grande are few and far between.

Credit: Instagram/Michelle Yeoh

Grande and Slater have not been spotted much out together in public, but they were seated next to each other in the last photo of an Instagram slideshow posted by their “Wicked” co-star Michelle Yeoh back in March.

The two-part “Wicked” began shooting in the U.K. in 2022, with Part 1 scheduled for release November 2024, and Part 2 set to open the following year.