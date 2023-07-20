Want in on celebs beauty secrets? Here’s your shortcut —

Emily Ratajkowski keeps the world gawking at her breathtaking beauty, whether it’s radiant hair or her impeccable style, the supermodel knows how to keep people talking. The KERASTASE Chroma Absolu Perfume is Emily Ratajkowski’s latest dependable secret to keeping her hair healthy, as mentioned by her Instagram shoutout to the brand’s product literally yesterday.

The KERASTASE Chroma Absolu Perfume retails for $111 on Amazon Canada.

Kyle Richards is known for defying the laws of aging with her beaming youthful glow, and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sang sweet words about Estee Lauder’s serum, saying the product has her skin feeling firmer and minimizing the pores on her Instagram.

The Advanced Night Repair by Estee Lauder is priced at $123 on Amazon Canada.

Jennifer Garner is just one of those celebs who has retained her infectious silver-screen smile for years and never seems to age as the years go by. While speaking with Byrdie in 2021, the “13 Going On 30” actress praised the high heavens for Neutrogena 0.5% Pure Retinol Pro+ Serum, describing the product as the “mack daddy” for her ageless skin.

The Neutrogena 0.5% Pure Retinol Pro+ Serum sells for $29 on Amazon Canada.

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable for healthy-looking, youthful skin and finding a dependable brand can be challenging. Speaking with New York Magazine last year, Kourtney Kardashian described the EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen as her forever favourite for its thin and non-oily formula.

The EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen is available on Amazon Canada for $53.

Kim Kardashian’s beauty is noticed from every hemisphere of the globe, and she somehow continues to look better with age. Though most of her beauty secrets will most likely be kept in the Kardashian vault, it’s important to note the products she has been open about using to keep her beautiful shine alive.

The reality star and beauty entrepreneur is in love with the Augustinus Bader PPC Cellular Renewal Cream, according to an Instagram Story showcasing her beauty routine in 2020.

The Augustinus Bader PPC Cellular Renewal Cream will repair your skin cells with its hydrating cream at night to provide you with the easiest skin care routine possible. It currently goes for $377 on Amazon Canada.