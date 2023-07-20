Chris Hemsworth is protective of his children.

In an interview with ET, the “Extraction” star explained why he’s not keen on his 11-year-old daughter India Rose being in more films after appearing in “Thor: Love & Thunder”.

“You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing,” he said of her role in the Marvel blockbuster.

“I said, ‘Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, cool!’ And she was a pro and loved it,” he continued. “But I want her to have a childhood, and I think so does she.”

He did add that when she’s older, “if she’s keen to do more things,” he would be all for it.

“But I said, ‘There’s plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid,'” Hemsworth added. “Because once the train moves, it’s pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things.”

Hemsworth shares India, as well as 9-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha, with wife Elsa Pataky.