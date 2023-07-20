Karlie Kloss is ready to introduce her new baby to the world.

The fashion model shared her child’s name with an Instagram post.

“Elijah Jude 7.11.23 💙,” she captioned the post.

READ MORE: Karlie Kloss Admits She Tends To ‘Stay Away From The Comments Section’ After Marrying Into Controversial Kushner Family

A black and white photo of presumably Kloss holding hands with her new child accompanied the post.

Fans and friends alike gushed over the baby, with one writing, “Hope you’re bundled up in your cocoon with him. It goes so fast. ❤️” and model Poppy Delevingne commented, “🥰🥰🥰 yaaaay so thrilled for you mama xX”.

READ MORE: Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner Welcome Their First Baby

The child is the second for Kloss and her billionaire heir husband, Joshua Kushner. In March 2021, they welcomed their first child. Kloss announced her second pregnancy during the 2023 Met Gala in May.

The family isn’t shy about showing off their family love to the world,. with the model showing photos of Levi Joseph and teasing fans with photos of her baby bump prior.