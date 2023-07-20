Ice Spice has a lot of love for Taylor Swift.

Spice spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about teaming up with Swift for their “Karma” collaboration.

Recalling how the collab happened, the 23-year-old insisted it was all pretty random and that she’d just been told by her manager that someone named “Taylor” was keen to work with her.

Spice explained, “So I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And I was having a really bad day also, I would like to say that. I was having a terrible day. I was crying all morning because I was just so mad at something,” according to Complex.

“And then he called me with that news. And then I cried more because it was good news. My life is a roller coaster. How I started the day crying, and I’m ending it crying, but for different reasons.”

Spice went on to say how she was shocked to see Swift waiting outside the studio.

She gushed, “It was amazing. We went to the studio and she’s so humble and so nice.

“I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio and she outside waiting for me. I’m like, ‘Why is Taylor Swift outside?’ Like, ‘Taylor, what are you doing here?’ So she’s great.”

Spice told Lowe Swift is not only very talented musically, but she’s hilarious.

She shared, “She’s so funny. We text all the time. She is f**king hilarious. I’m not going to lie. She’s the funniest person ever.”

Spice went on to discuss the moment she joined Swift on stage at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for her “Eras Tour”.

The musician recalled, “It’s crazy because you hear all this, the roar that you hear in a Taylor Swift show is unmatched.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard that. And there’s so many… So I tried to watch the show. Sorry, I’m jumping everywhere. I’m just so excited about this experience. But I tried to watch the show and I was like, ‘No one’s going to notice me. They’re paying attention to whatever.'”

She went on, “So I’m standing there trying to be low-key. And then this one little seven-year-old girl screams my name. And she was like, ‘Ice Spice!’ She was like, ‘Boy’s a Liar’, ‘In Ha Mood’. And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s so f**king cute.’ And then a bunch of other little girls just appeared and they just was trying to take pictures.”