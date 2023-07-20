Marjaneh Ayati never expected to be watching dogs for a living.

The 38-year-old costumer was set to work on the second season of “That ’90s Show” when the Writers Guild of America called for a strike.

“I loved watching all the cool clothes come in during my first season on the show,” she recalls of her time on set to People.

With the Screen Actors Guild also joining the strike, Ayati is now juggling working the picket line with her new job in the interim: dog-sitting.

The integration of artificial intelligence into Hollywood is an “extinction-level event” for the costumer who thinks the human touch is what makes movies and TV special.

“I’m worried that what makes movies and television so special, what brought us all out here to pursue our dreams, is being lost,” says Ayati. “And that’s the human level of film production.”

As the strike continues, and the uncertain future looms ahead, Ayati worries about what Hollywood will be like for people in positions like her.

“The scariest thing about what’s happening right now in Hollywood, for people like me, is the unknown. I feel like I am not in control of this aspect of my life. I’m on unemployment. My monthly take home income has been reduced by 80 percent. And I’m trying to live in one of the most expensive cities in the United States. Oh, and I’m dog-sitting,” she laughs.

“Plus I have no idea when my job is going to come back. And what this entire industry will look like when it’s over,” she added.

Despite the uncertainty looming in the future, Ayati is focusing on the present for the time being.

“Now, I’m back to figuring out what my next move is.” She laughs and jokes, “Does your dog need to be walked?”