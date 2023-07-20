Ryan Gosling has a special gift for BTS band member Jimin.

The Canadian actor — who has been busy promoting the eagerly anticipated “Barbie” film — pointed out that one of his Ken outfits was the same as the one Jimin wore in a music video.

Gosling shared in a video posted on the movie’s Twitter profile, “Hi, Jimin. It’s Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie ‘Barbie’.”

Gosling’s character and Jimin both donned a black Western shirt with white fringe detail.

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling Shares The ‘Ken Things’ He Can’t Live Without

The “Notebook” star went on, “I have to give it to you — you wore it first, you definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession.

“So… I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so, it’ll be much better in your hands.”

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie Respond To Criticism That He’s Too Old To Play Ken In ‘Barbie’ Movie

The Twitter account captioned the video, “Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY!” noting it had been previously recorded.

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

“Barbie” is set to be released July 21, 2023. Watch a sneak peek of Gosling in the upcoming flick in the clip below.