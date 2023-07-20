Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian is making her “American Horror Story” debut in the newly-released teaser.

FX and Hulu dropped the clip on Thursday, confirming the season 12 title would be “American Horror Story: Delicate”.

The vid — set to a chilling version of “Rock-A-Bye-Baby” — gave fans the first official look at Kardashian in the show, with her donning a blonde wig and wearing a black dress while holding a baby.

READ MORE: Cara Delevingne Joins Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts In ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12

Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne also star in the teaser.

The 12th season will be based on Danielle Valentine’s book Delicate Condition; a first for the series.

The novel is about a woman who becomes convinced that someone is trying to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Shredded By Striking Writers For Crossing Picket Line After Tweet From ‘American Horror Story’ Set

It’s set for publication in August, and is described as “a feminist update” of classic horror novel Rosemary’s Baby, which was adapted in the 1968 film of the same name.

“AHS: Delicate” is expected to stream on Hulu later this year.