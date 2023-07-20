Noel Gallagher is sounding off once again.

The former Oasis singer recently appeared on Matt Morgan’s podcast, and he didn’t hold back his feelings when talking about Adele’s songs.

“F**k off, f**king hell. Name one,” he said, asking the host to name any of the Grammy-winning artist’s songs.

“They’re f**king s**t. It’s f**king awful. It’s f**king Cilla Black,” Gallagher continued, comparing her to the late British pop singer best known for ’60s hits like “You’re My World”.

“I find it and that whole thing offensive,” Gallagher said of Adele’s music.

Despite his lack of tolerance for her songs, though, the musician did suggest that he should be writing new songs for both Adele and Lewis Capaldi.

“If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers,” Gallagher said. “I might in the future. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal.’ I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to s**t on it from a great height. Make me rich.”