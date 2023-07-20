Prime Video is getting a new spinoff series of its hit original show, “The Boys”. The forthcoming superhero series, titled “Gen V” will debut on the streamer this fall.

The official synopsis reads:

“From the world of ‘The Boys’ comes ‘Gen V’, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

On Thursday, Prime Video unveiled a new poster for the series:

“Gen V” — Photo: Prime Video

The action-adventure will star Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. “Gen V” will also feature guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from “The Boys”.

The first three episodes will premiere on Prime Video September 29, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the epic season finale on November 3.