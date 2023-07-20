Constance Wu admits she’s already welcomed her baby boy into the world.

In a preview for her episode of the “prettysmart” podcast, the star spoke on her new steps in parenting as a fresh boy mother. While speaking on her daughter, she accidentally let slip that her son was now born.

“Breaking news, nobody knew I had a son,” she laughed. “Oh my god, we were so shocked.”

Wu, who is dating musician Ryan Kattner, welcomed their daughter into the world in 2020.

“They were like, ‘You’re having a boy.’ ‘Really? Are you sure?'” she recalled reacting to the moment. She found that being a mother to a boy came with a lot of its own unique challenges.

“A lot of the differences I’m experiencing are like, he’s just a different person,” Wu explained.

Despite the new challenges, the actress also felt much more prepared to take care of a newborn the second time around.

“It’s our second kid, so we have less anxiety around it. We’ve done it before. It’s still early, I mean. He’s still a little nugget,” she joked.

Fans can see Constance Wu on the upcoming episode of the “prettysmart” podcast which comes out on Friday.