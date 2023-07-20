One person’s breakup is another person’s opportunity.

Earlier this week, Sofia Vergara and Joe Magnaniello announced that they are splitting after seven years of marriage, surprising many celebrity watchers.

But for rapper Yung Gravy, the news provided the opening he’s been waiting for.

On his Instagram Story, the 27-year-old shared a screenshot of a news report about the breakup, captioning it with three saluting emojis.

In a post on Twitter, Gravy made his feelings even more explicit, retweeting the news about Vergara and Manganiello’s split, writing, “LETS F**KIN GOOOOO.”

LETS FUCKIN GOOOOO https://t.co/n71fp1UlqL — Yung Gravy 🥧 (@yunggravy) July 18, 2023

Gravy has shared his crush on Vergara before. Back in December 2021, he posted a photoshopped screenshot of the “Modern Family” star doing a belated engagement photoshoot, with the rapper replacing Manganiello.

He also spoke about his crush on Vergara in an interview with Z100 New York radio in August 2022.

“I think if I if I saw Sofia Vergara in real life—I mean, she’s cuffed, so I would know not to go over any boundaries— but I think I’d speak game in a friendly way. Like, I wouldn’t be nervous,” Gravy said at the time. “I would be too smiley. I would look creepy. I’d be, like, talking to her, I would be too happy.”