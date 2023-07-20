Tobin Bell is back as the twisted serial killer, John Kramer a.k.a. “Jigsaw”, in the first-look at “Saw X” — the 10th instalment in the horror franchise.

The 80-year-old actor reprises his infamous role as the terminal cancer-stricken demoralized killer, which he’s been playing for nearly 20 years, since the first film —”Saw” — was released in 2004.

On Thursday, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures unveiled a first-look image of Bell as Kramer — back to torture his victims in the most disturbing instalment yet.

The film’s producers have also given fans a taste of the storyline, revealing that “Saw X” “explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of ‘Saw I’ and ‘II’, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable,” as per the official synopsis. “Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

The last franchise film, “Spiral”, was released in 2021. In the early “Saw” films, Jigsaw kidnapped people whom he believed weren’t appreciative of the value of life. He tortured his victims physically and psychologically via a series of “tests” and “games” to determine whether they possessed the survival instincts needed to stay alive.

In the new film — directed by Kevin Greutert, who also directed “Saw VI” (2009) and “Saw 3D” (2010) — Jigsaw will keep fans on their toes with brand new traps and a whole new mystery to untangle.

“Saw X” hits theatres on September 29.