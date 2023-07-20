Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jessica White is reflecting on her past relationships.

The model revealed on a new episode of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” that her relationship with Nick Cannon wasn’t on equal terms.

“I was in an eight-year relationship, so I’m kind of getting out of that,” she told her co-star Safaree Samuels, via Page Six. “Like polyamorous. I wasn’t allowed to have other partners but he was.”

The rapper asked her if she Muslim which she denied, replying, “No, I’m just very submissive.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon’s Babies With Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole & Alyssa Scott Have A Playdate

Cannon has famously fathered 12 children with six different women, including his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

White didn’t namedrop her ex to Samuels when asked, instead showing him a photo on her phone.

He was shocked, calling Cannon his “boy”.

When asked by a producer why Samuels had never seen or heard of her, she was unsure herself.

“I don’t know. You have to ask Nick,” White said.

The model has been open about dating Cannon in the past, even calling him “emotionally abusive” towards her.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Posts Adorable Pics Of Oldest Sons Moroccan And Golden: ‘Brotherly Love!’

“I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” she told us at the time. “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”

In 2020, White suffered a miscarriage while carrying Cannon’s child.