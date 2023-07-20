Kristin Davis as Chalotte York, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, and Alexa Swinton as Rose Goldenblatt in "And Just Like That..." season 2, episode 6.

Warning: Spoilers for “And Just Like That…” season 2, episode 6.

“And Just Like That” writers were forced to make a difficult decision when helming Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) groundbreaking parenting decision in the latest episode — season 2, episode 6.

In the episode, released Thursday, Charlotte was a cool mom for her teenage daughter Lily (Cathy Ang), who nonchalantly revealed she was planning on losing her virginity to her boyfriend, whose parents were heading out of town. For dramatic effect, New York City weather coincidentally called for a huge snowstorm the same time Lily planned to do the deed.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in “And Just Like That…” season 2, episode 6. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

However, it wasn’t the weather that kept Lily from losing her virginity, instead it was the lack of protection after she and her boyfriend both assumed the other had brought condoms. The teenager then called her sex-positive mother, who came to the rescue. Not only did Charlotte venture out into the snowstorm, she also convinced a store to re-open just so she could make the urgent purchase and drop off the condoms to her daughter.

Cathy Ang as Lily York Goldenblatt in “And Just Like That…” season 2, episode 6. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

While speaking about “And Just Like That…”‘s unexpected moments, like Charlotte purchasing condoms for Lily, showrunner Michael Patrick King told People that such ideas transform the show’s writers’ room into “a jury room where every idea is on trial.”

He added that Charlotte’s bold move had the writers torn on whether they’d do what her character did.

“We’ve been through this in the writing room and there’s a split, mothers who would get condoms and mothers who wouldn’t,” King, 68, explained.

Ultimately, the unanticipated moment made sense for Charlotte and displayed growth for the otherwise traditional mother of two.

“The idea [is] exploring who Charlotte is now with so many changes and put as many obstacles in front of her as we always have,” King told People. “But a bomb cyclone and condoms for her daughter losing her virginity? That’s a high bar for any mother.”

As for Davis, the actress admires the change her character embodies.

Last month, she told People: “I think that the essence of her is certainly the same, but there’s so many things that she’s learned and grown through her experience.

“It would not be fun if she hadn’t grown.”

“And Just Like That…” season 2 is now streaming on Max.