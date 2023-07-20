Maria Menounos is living life with a new perspective after her battle with cancer.

The E!News correspondent dropped by “Live with Kelly and Mark”, to co-host the show in Kelly Ripa’s place. During her time, she opened up about her battle with stage 2 pancreatic cancer and how it turned her world upside down.

“I’m doing great, I feel great, I’m grateful that I’m healthy with my baby,” Menounos said, via People. “And most of all grateful for the weird challenges that have come my way, because I see God has just laid out my life in such a way, that you don’t see it in the moment but you see it later.”

She continued, “You see why all these things had to happen and so, I always say, ‘Why not me?’ People always say, ‘Why me, why me?’ Why not me? I know that there’s a silver lining, even to having massive pancreatic surgeries and all the things that have had to happen, brain surgery, it brought me to this moment where I’m so uber happy for life and so happy.”

The lesson she’s come out from this ordeal, however, is how it’s important to have “an active role in your healthcare”, admitting she feels she can help others by passing on advice and knowledge now.

“You have to be the CEO of your health. You have to understand what’s going on with you and you have to do the research to figure out what’s your solution for you,” she explained. “So it’s been a really cool journey and I’m just grateful I know how to get back up. Thank you Rocky for the most inspirational quote of life! ‘It ain’t about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.’”