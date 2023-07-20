Click to share this via email

Indian movie “Kalki 2898 AD” (working title “Project – K”) made a splash at the San Diego Comic-Con with the successful teaser and title release.

Touted to be one of India’s biggest films, “Kalki 2898 AD” brings together a strong star cast – Kamal Haasan (Vishwarroopam” and “Vikram”), Amitabh Bachchan (“Brahmastra”, “Badla” and “Pink”), Deepika Padukone (“Pathaan”, “Padmaavat” and “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”) and Prabhas (“Baahubali” series).

From the teaser, “Kalki 2898 AD” appears to be set in a dystopian future “when the world is taken over by darkness”. A savior, a “force,” will rise to bring order to chaos.

“Kalki 2898 AD”, seemingly gets its name from the final incarnation of the god Vishnu, named Kalki. According to the Hindu mythology, Kalki arrives to end the Kali Yuga, or the age of the demon, during which people suffer because of vice and misery.

“Kalki 2898 AD” is a science fiction film directed by critically acclaimed Indian director Nag Ashwin (“Mahanti”), and it is slated to be released globally in several languages, including Hindi and English.

In recent years, Indian movies have enjoyed phenomenal success in international markets.

Last year, SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” hit the North American screens by storm and made its way into the major international awards circuits such as the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

“RRR” song “Naatu Naatu” had everyone dancing to its tune and took home several awards this year.

Meanwhile, “Kalki 2898 AD” is expected to hit the screens in 2024.