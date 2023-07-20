Click to share this via email

“The Voice” has begun filming season 24 — the first season without Blake Shelton, who served as a coach since the singing competition’s very first season.

The show’s official Instagram page took to the platform on Thursday to share a photo of next season’s returning coaches — John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan — newcomer Reba McEntire, and host Carson Daly on set of the blind auditions.

“Get in besties, we’re going to blinds,” the caption read in part.

Last season, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper served as coaches alongside Shelton and Horan.

The first-look at season 24 comes after it was revealed that many popular, unscripted reality and competition shows like “The Voice” are expected to remain largely unaffected by Hollywood strikes.

“The Voice” returns September 25 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.