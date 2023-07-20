While there’s been much debate over “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”‘s box office film projections — given their shared release date — the two films happen to have something else in common, far more unexpected.

In Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker includes a Marcel Proust Barbie in the movie, in honour of the late French novelist, who happened to be American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s favourite author. “Oppenheimer” tells the story of the theoretical physicist and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

In a new interview with Associated Press, Gerwig explains why she chose to include Proust in the film.

“In Remembrance of Things Past, in Swann’s Way, he is literally thrown back into his childhood through the taste of the madeleine,” she said of the famed literary critic and essayist’s novels. “I thought, well, that’ll be a nice Easter egg for one person.”

The inclusion of Proust in “Barbie” is certainly a great fit as the nostalgic film takes viewers and adult fans of the plastic toy doll company back to their childhood.

“He would have loved Proust Barbie!” Gerwig added of the novelist.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” hit theatres Friday, July 21.