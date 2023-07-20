Though Christopher Nolan was “nervous” to direct his first-ever sex scenes for “Oppenheimer”, the filmmaker felt they were “essential” to the film’s story, based on theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

In a recent interview with Insider, Nolan — known for films like “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Tenet”, “Dunkirk”, “Interstellar”, “Inception”, and more — discussed how bringing such intimate moments between Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) to the big screen felt important.

While the film centres on the titular character’s involvement with the Manhattan Project during World War II and his interest in nuclear weapons, it also explores his relationships — both personal and romantic. He had multiple affairs, including one with Pugh’s character Tatlock, before and during his marriage to Kitty Oppenheimer (Emily Blunt).

“When you look at Oppenheimer’s life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it’s an essential part of his story,” Nolan explained.

In the years following the war, Oppenheimer’s professional and political life proved problematic as a result of his relationship with Tatlock. Nolan emphasized that because of Tatlock’s association with the Communist party, Oppenheimer’s affair with her “had enormous ramifications for his later life and his ultimate fate.

“It felt very important to understand their relationship and to really see inside it and understand what made it tick without being coy or allusive about it, but to try to be intimate, to try and be in there with him and fully understand the relationship that was so important to him,” he told Insider.

In order to understand the “important” impact Oppenheimer’s affair with Tatlock had on his life, Nolan had to cast the perfect fit, which he found in Pugh.

“I met with her and immediately felt a creative connection,” he said of her casting. “I felt this is somebody who could bring Jean Tatlock to life and have the audience understand the significance of this figure in Oppenheimer’s life.”

When asked whether or not he’s nervous how viewers may react to the film’s sex scenes, Nolan revealed he’s nervous within reason.

“Any time you’re challenging yourself to work in areas you haven’t worked in before, you should be appropriately nervous and appropriately careful and planned and prepared,” he said.

“Oppenheimer” opens in theatres Friday.