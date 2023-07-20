In Drake’s anticipated, wide-ranging interview on TikTok star Bobbi Althoff’s “The Really Good Podcast” — released today — the rapper admitted he’s not “intrigued” by dating famous people and candidly discussed his (lack of) marriage plans.

At one point, Drake asked the 25-year-old host, “If you could hook me up with anyone, who would it be?”, to which Althoff suggested Beyoncé.

“OK, someone else, ’cause Beyoncé’s married,” Drake replied. “Pick someone else. It doesn’t have to be someone famous… I probably will end up marrying someone that’s not famous. Famous people really aren’t that… aren’t that anything. They’re not that intriguing.”

The Grammy-winner went on to say he’s not much of a “celebrity-chaser” and proceeded to explain why he’s never been married.

“I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for,” Drake, 36, admitted. “I think my life, my work is my priority… I don’t wanna get married ’cause I don’t wanna disappoint someone. And I’m not Amish.”

For more of Drake’s interview, in which he hilariously defended his birth name, gushed over his love for murder documentaries, and chatted about his time on “Degrassi”, check out the full interview below.