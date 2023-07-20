After joking about prepping for her first colonoscopy earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen provided a humorous update after undergoing the endoscopic examination.

Following the Wednesday procedure, the cookbook author took to her Instagram Story — from what appeared to be a hospital bed — to inform her followers that she felt “great” and only had one complaint about her first-time medical experience.

“I just woke up from my colonoscopy and I feel great,” Tiegen said in the video update, per People. “But it took like 20 minutes. I honestly wish it took longer, because it was a good nap.”

An hour before the colonoscopy, which Teigen wished came with more rest, she appeared to be in good spirits as she uploaded a pre-procedure selfie to her Instagram Story alongside the cheeky caption: “Time 2 check out that a*s.”