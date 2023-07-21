Zayn Malik is back with his first new song in two years, “Love Like This”.

The One Direction singer dropped his debut single for Mercury Records on Friday, treating fans to the music video, as well.

Malik dons a black and red motorcycle jacket in the clip, hopping on the back of his bike and impressing a love interest.

The pair have steamy makeout sessions, share takeaway food and enjoy date days over New York in the vid.

They end up literally on cloud nine as they float above the city after checking out the views from a rooftop.

Malik shot to fame as a fifth of One Direction after the band were formed on the U.K. “X Factor” in 2010.

He ended up breaking fans’ hearts around the world in 2015 after announcing he was quitting the group.

After taking a step back and focusing on his daughter Khai, 2 — whom he shares with ex Gigi Hadid — Malik spoke out about dealing with such intense fame when he was younger during a candid chat with Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, marking his first interview in six years.

He recalled how he decided to walk away from One Direction after other members refused to sign new contracts.

Malik explained, “I knew something was happening, so I just got ahead of the curve,” according to the BBC.

“I was like, ‘I’m just going to get out of here, I think this is done.’”

He went on: “I just seen it [coming] and I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record. If I’m being completely honest with you, I was like, ‘I’m going to jump the gun here.’

“I’m a passive dude, but when it comes to my music and my business, I’m serious about it and I’m competitive, so I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing. That was the reason.”

Malik admitted things had started to get a little tough between the band members, as well.

He shared, “There was obviously underlying issues within our friendships, too. We’d got sick of each other if I’m being completely honest.”

See more from the chat in the clip below.