Fans aren’t the only ones weighing in on Miranda Lambert‘s recent concert drama. After the 39-year-old country singer stopped her Las Vegas show to call out a group of fans who were taking a selfie, Lambert has been under fire for her comments.

Rapper and actor LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith, recently commented on Lambert’s actions during an interview on the radio show “Mercedes in the Morning”.

When the radio hosts asked LL Cool J if he would call out a fan for taking a selfie at his show, he began laughing and saying, “No.”

“Miranda, get over it, baby,” he quipped. “They’re fans. It’s fans.”

The “Mama Said Knock You Out” emcee went on to say that while an artist’s job is “to create art,” “The way people choose to interact with that art or engage it or appreciate it is up to them. If you want to come to my show and you want to sit there and eat a bowl of potato salad with a baseball hat down to your nose, that’s what you choose to do. You gotta let the fans do what they want to do. What about the thousands of people who aren’t doing that? What, you got rules? No yellow shirts!”

LL Cool J added of Lambert, “I can’t speak for her. I’m not gonna judge her. I have nothing unkind to say about her. I wish her the best. She has the right to her feelings, but to me, I let the fans be the fans and do what they want to do.”

The GRAMMY winner, who is currently gearing up to appear in The F.O.R.C.E. Tour, addressed his fans, joking, “You guys come to the show, enjoy yourself… if you want to take selfies. If you want to bring the old Polaroids from the early 1800s, that’s up to you.”

LL Cool J isn’t the only celebrity to weigh in on the moment. During a Thursday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”, famed radio host Charlamagne tha God said of the concert exchange, “I feel like that was whack. I feel like taking selfies at concerts now is part of the concert-going experience.”

Lambert herself has not publicly addressed the situation, which happened last weekend while the singer was performing her 2016 song “Tin Man.”

Lambert pointed out two fans in the crowd, saying, “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.”

“We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” Lambert declared, before saying, “Shall we start again?”

As she began to sing “Tin Man” a second time, several fans were seen exiting the venue and one was heard saying, “Let’s go, come on, you don’t do that to fans.”

Adela Calin, the influencer who took the pics in question, posted them online shortly after the video of the moment went viral.

She later spoke with NBC News about the incident, and stated, “It was 30 seconds at most… We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down.”

As for getting called out by Lambert, Calin said, “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place.”

“I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain,” Calin added. “But we’re just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

