Jamie Foxx assured fans “big things” are “coming soon” as he continues to recover following his hospitalization three months ago.

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in Las Vegas.

Foxx looked dapper in a black suit in the pic, while sitting on top of a gold racecar.

“Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” the “Collateral” star captioned the image.

It’s unclear when the photo was taken, as it’s part of a paid collaboration with Aria Resort & Casino. However, judging by Foxx’s daughter Corinne’s Instagram Story photo as well, it seems like the shot was taken recently.

Credit: Instagram/Corinne Foxx

Photographer Erik Umphery also said on his Instagram Story that he’d spent the “last two days” having the shoot with Foxx.

Foxx’s post came after Corinne shocked fans in April after revealing her dad had experienced a health scare.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne began the message, written on behalf of the Foxx family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The 29-year-old actress continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for your privacy at this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”