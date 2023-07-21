The world is mourning an entertainment legend.

On Friday, iconic pop vocalist Tony Bennett, whose career spanned an incredible nine decades, died at age 96, Variety reported.

In the last years of his life, the crooner suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, with which he was diagnosed in 2016, though he kept on performing and recording music until 2021.

Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in 1926, Bennett began his career singing as a child in the 1930s, before rising to fame in the ’50s, going on to be one of the most prominent singers of the Great American Songbook.

He had many hits to his name over the decades, though his 1962 recording of “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” was perhaps his best known song.

A contemporary of singers like Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, Bennett often sang in a jazzy, lounge style, often playing with iconic jazz musicians like Bill Evans.

Bennett was also a regular collaborator with younger talent, including in more recent decades artists like Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga.

His creative partnership with Gaga in particular was a fruitful one, releasing several records together, as well as his final performance at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021.

Over his career, Bennett earned an amazing 18 Grammy Awards, from 36 nominations. He received numerous lifetime honours, including the Kennedy Center honour in 2005.

At 18 years old, Bennett also served in the U.S. military during WWII, fighting in Europe and helping to liberate a German concentration camp.

Bennett is survived by his wife Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, as well as nine grandchildren.