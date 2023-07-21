Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd have joined forces for a catchy new track.

The trio dropped “K-Pop” on Friday. The song is expected to feature on Scott’s eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, Utopia.

Bunny — real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — and The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — have been teasing their involvement with Utopia for a while now.

READ MORE: Travis Scott Not Indicted By Grand Jury Over Astroworld Tragedy

The pair were photographed with a briefcase with the word on it, with Bunny also telling Rolling Stone he and Scott were teaming up for something, but chose not to go into too much detail about it.

Scott and Tesfaye have worked together on multiple occasions before, including on the tracks “Pray 4 Love”, “Skeletons” and “Power Is Power” with SZA.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record For Highest Grossing Tour By A Black Artist

This is Bunny’s first time working with both musicians. However, Scott did remix the Puerto Rican rapper’s “Krippy Kush” back in 2017, Variety pointed out.

Scott hasn’t released an album since 2019’s Jackboys.