A delay on the tarmac for a Southwest flight from Denver to Salt Lake City turned into an impromptu Taylor Swift “concert.”

As People reports, the flight was packed with Swifties who had just watched her Eras Tour performance in Denver last weekend; when flight attendants noticed a young girl who had been at the concert was upset, they devised a novel solution.

“We noticed a young girl who looked quite upset, and found out she’d just come from the Taylor Swift concert,” the flight attendant reportedly told the Associated Press. “So, we asked her what the opening song was and decided to play some of Swift’s hits.”

This led to other fans on the plane joining in, lighting up their phones’ flashlights as they sang along joyously, transforming the flight delay into a magical experience.

Video from the flight was posted on TikTok, racking up more than 2 million views.

Swift’s Eras Tour is continuing with a West Coast run, hitting Seattle before a six-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next month, followed by a recently added string of shows throughout Europe in the fall.

Rumours are rife that Swift will add some Canadian dates to the tour, which has so far been ignored in her tour scheduling.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the many who asked Swift to bring the tour to Canada.