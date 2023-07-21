Drake and Michael B. Jordan are getting into the pickleball business.

Boardroom reports that the Toronto rapper and the “Creed” star have joined the likes of LeBron James and Tom Brady by investing in the Brooklyn Aces, one of the teams involved in the recently launched Major League Pickleball.

“Excited to have this ace up our sleeve,” the league tweeted in response to the news.

Excited to have this ace up our sleeve with the announcement that @Drake and @michaelb4jordan lead our newest group of investors in the Brooklyn Aces! @35Ventures @richkleiman https://t.co/2OolWAf8LN pic.twitter.com/pdl7HyyKBF — Major League Pickleball (@MajorLeaguePB) July 20, 2023

In addition to Drake and Jordan, the investor group also includes: UnitedMasters and Translation founder/CEO Steve Stoute, CityPickle co-founders Mary Cannon and Erica Desai; LionTree Chairman and CEO Aryeh Bourkoff and Managing Director Alex Michael; Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof; producer and Hunting Lane founder Jamie Patricof; Status Labs CEO Darius Fisher and CMO Jesse Boskoff; Winible.com CEO Noah Traisman; and Dynamic DNA Labs founder and CEO Austin O’Reilly.

“We’re thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole,” Boardroom and 35V co-founder/CEO and Aces majority owner Rich Kleiman said in a statement.

“It’s the idea of bringing people in that we could share in this with and utilize resources as the Aces evolve,” Kleiman added. “Our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business, and having this network on our cap table positions us to be successful.”