John Krasinski had quite the reaction after finding out Matt Damon had turned down 2009’s “Avatar”.

Damon — who has been busy promoting his latest film “Oppenheimer” — appeared on Max and CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” when the CNN anchor brought up him turning down the huge flick to see through his commitments with the “Bourne” series.

In 2021, Damon went viral for a press interview he did during the Cannes Film Festival, in which he brought up how “Avatar” director James Cameron not only offered him a lead role in the blockbuster hit, but also offered him a deal where he would’ve received 10 percent of the film’s box office profits.

At the time, Damon told the press that “You will never meet an actor who turned down more money,” as “Avatar” went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, earning $2.8 billion worldwide. In other words, Damon would have earned a lot of cash.

Damon told Wallace, “My favourite reaction to this was, I told John Krasinski, and he launches himself out of the chair.

“He starts pacing the kitchen, he goes, ‘Okay, okay, okay. Okay, okay. Nothing in your life would be different today if you had done that movie, except you and I would be having this conversation in space.'”

Damon added of why he said “no” to the flick, “I had a contract… I was in the middle of shooting the ‘Bourne’ movie and I would have to leave the movie kind of early and leave them in the lurch a little bit and I didn’t want to do that.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the star also spoke about his friendship with Ben Affleck.

He shared of whether the pair have ever had a falling out, “We’ve been bizarrely close for a long time. You know, I was watching ‘Get Back’, the Peter Jackson documentary. At the end of that you see… it’s all about the Beatles and at the end they’re playing on the roof in London and it says this is the last time that they ever played together, live.

“And it made me so sad like to think of these because you look at them and they’re so happy. And Ben and I, I called him and I said, ‘Look man, you know, we were talking about doing this and it’s like you know, it’s been 25 years or something since ‘Good Will Hunting’ like let’s… what are we doing?’ You know, we both kind of hit the lottery.

“Why aren’t we, why aren’t we working together more often? And, you know, after my dad passed, you know, in 2017 and Ben was very, very close with him. It’s like it changed something in us I think and you know, you start to really… you start to see the end game and you start to feel like ‘I want to make every second count.’ You know, I don’t want to fritter away time anymore.”

Damon and Affleck worked together on their latest film, “Air”, which was released earlier this year. The latter also directed the movie.

The pair have starred in multiple films together over the years, including the Oscar-winning 1997 flick “Good Will Hunting”.